Man taken into custody after police surround East Pittsburgh gas station

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A man was taken into custody after police surrounded a gas station in East Pittsburgh early Friday.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Sunoco on Lincoln Highway near Westinghouse Bridge.

Channel 11 got exclusive video of police escorting a man in handcuffs out of the gas station.

Police waited for the fire department to arrive on scene to break down the door.

The details of the incident are still unclear at this point, but we’ve reached out to police for more information.

