Man taken into custody following hours long standoff in North Braddock

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — 4 a.m. update: The SWAT situation has concluded with police taking a man into custody.

An hours-long SWAT situation continues in North Braddock.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police were first went to the area of North Avenue in North Braddock at 3:39 p.m. on Wednesday.

The person they were looking for has federal and local warrants. Police could not share details on what those warrants are for at this time.

The suspect has refused to come out of the house since then.

Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Chief Derrick Turner told Channel 11 that the man was still inside the house as of 11 p.m.

Two other people exited the home throughout the evening. They were detained.

Police say there is no active threat to the public.

Channel 11 will share updates as they develop. Be sure to check back in for more details.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group