Man wanted for 2023 shooting in McKees Rocks arrested in North Braddock

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in McKees Rocks in 2023 was arrested in North Braddock.

The Allegheny County Police Department said Timothy Phillips, 60, was taken into custody Sunday morning.

Charges were filed against Phillips in March 2023 in connection with a shooting that happened in McKees Rocks and left a man and a woman injured.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance video showed Phillips driving near the house on Irwin Street where the shooting took place shortly before shots were fired.

When officers used his license plate and car registration to track him down on Broadway Avenue in Stowe Township, they say he immediately took off and led them on a chase. Police said they lost him because of high traffic on the McKees Rocks Bridge.

Two years later, they caught up with him for the arrest.

Police said they were called to the 1100 block of Franklin Street in North Braddock for reports of a domestic situation. They found him in the basement of a house and took him into custody.

Phillips pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and kidnapping in 1991 and was sentenced to 5-10 years in prison.

He is now being held at the Allegheny County Jail and awaits a court hearing.

