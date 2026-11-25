PITTSBURGH — A man wearing a Santa hat is accused of punching a stranger in the face at a Downtown Pittsburgh bus station Tuesday evening.

The victim had just left work and arrived at the Wood Street Pittsburgh Regional Transit station shortly after 5 p.m. when the man approached him and punched him.

Reporter Cara Sapida hears directly from the victim about the sudden and frightening assault, coming up on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

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