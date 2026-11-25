Macy’s 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed due to severe weather.

The beloved holiday tradition will now happen on Saturday, NBC reports.

The change comes as the East Coast prepares for potential rainstorms and high winds.

“The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration,” Macy’s told NBC.

You can watch the parade at 8:30 a.m. Saturday on Channel 11.

“Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday,” Macy’s said.

Storms are expected to roll through the Pittsburgh area Thursday into Friday. Duquesne Light Co. has upped its staffing to handle possible outages.

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