Man who cannot have guns accused of firing handmade rifle near Butler County elementary school

CONNOQUENESSING, Pa. — A Butler County man is facing charges after troopers say he was firing handmade rifles near an elementary school.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers were sent to a home on Evans City Road in Connosquenessing Township around 9 a.m. Saturday for a report that someone was firing guns on their property, as a felon who cannot have firearms.

Troopers determined that Bryan Hartman, a previously convicted felon, was shooting .22 caliber handmade rifles on his property, which is adjacent to Connosquenessing Elementary.

Investigators say he was shooting at targets that didn’t have proper backstops.

Hartman was taken into custody, and PSP says he will face charges, but didn’t immediately specify what they would be.

