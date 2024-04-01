Local

Man who could have info to help in Plum house explosion investigation identified

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Plum House Explosion Investigation Allegheny County police and the Allegheny County Fire Marshal are asking the public for help identifying a man in connection with the investigation into the Plum house explosion. Police want to make it clear that this person is not suspected of any wrongdoing, but believe he may have information that could assist in the ongoing investigation. (Allegheny County Police)

PLUM, Pa. — UPDATE 4:01 p.m.: Allegheny County police said the man has been identified and investigators are in contact with him.

____________________________

Initial story:

Allegheny County police and the Allegheny County Fire Marshal are asking the public for help identifying a man in connection with the investigation into the Plum house explosion.

Police want to make it clear that this person is not suspected of any wrongdoing, but believe he may have information that could assist in the ongoing investigation.

Six people, including a child and the Plum Township manager, died in the explosion in the Rustic Ridge neighborhood on the morning of Aug. 12 of last year.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s office at 412-473-2631 or the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

