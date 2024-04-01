Man who could have info to help in Plum house explosion investigation identified

PLUM, Pa. — UPDATE 4:01 p.m.: Allegheny County police said the man has been identified and investigators are in contact with him.

Initial story:

Allegheny County police and the Allegheny County Fire Marshal are asking the public for help identifying a man in connection with the investigation into the Plum house explosion.

Police want to make it clear that this person is not suspected of any wrongdoing, but believe he may have information that could assist in the ongoing investigation.

Allegheny County Police and the Allegheny County Fire Marshal are seeking assistance from the public identifying this individual in connection with the investigation into the Rustic Ridge house explosion in Plum on August 12, 2023. pic.twitter.com/fLVEmjRr0V — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) April 1, 2024

Six people, including a child and the Plum Township manager, died in the explosion in the Rustic Ridge neighborhood on the morning of Aug. 12 of last year.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s office at 412-473-2631 or the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

