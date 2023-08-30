Investigators still looking into cause of Plum house explosion, community continues to band together

PLUM, Pa. — At the front entrance of the neighborhood at Rustic Ridge, crosses were put up. Each of them shows the names of the six people killed in the house explosion.

As the Plum community rallies together to show their support — the investigation continues into what caused the deadly blast.

Tuesday in the Rustic Ridge neighborhood, 11 News saw purple and yellow ribbons outside almost every home.

The Plum community continues to pull together after the house explosion that killed six people more than two weeks ago.

“It’s just terrifying that it even happened at all and it’s awful how the neighborhood is so devastated and has been so quiet and desolate this afternoon,” said Jen Sybol, who lives in Plum.

The Medical Examiner’s Office released its reports on four of the six victims killed, saying their deaths were accidental and they died from the blast.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause of the blast and told us before the house that exploded had hot water tank issues in the basement.

Sybol who spends almost every day in the neighborhood dog walking — says people want answers.

“How did it happen why did it happen honestly I don’t believe it was just a hot water tank or anything like that to cause that much destruction,” Sybol said.

Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission provided an update to its ongoing investigation.

Right now — the commission is exploring whether utility infrastructure or operations contributed to the cause.

Safety engineers continue to gather evidence, analyze data and monitor testing to determine whether there are any violations of the state or federal pipeline safety regulations.

They are also closely monitoring the operation to turn power and natural gas back on for the other homes in the neighborhood that weren’t damaged.

Sybol says people just want to feel safe moving forward.

“I think everybody in this neighborhood is still kind of on edge just wondering could this happen again? How soon can this happen again? And I think until we get the answers, it’s going to take a while, I think everyone is going to be on edge,” said Sybol.

