Local man recalls helping save kidnapped children in Ohio, as convicted kidnapper gets prison time

Convicted kidnapper Thomas Prichard Jr. was sentenced to 22 years in prison this week for the March 2023 kidnapping of two children in Zanesville, Ohio. The sentence includes an additional year for a separate stolen vehicle case where no children were involved.

Prosecutors say Prichard stole a car from outside a dance company, where a mother had left her car running while dropping off her daughter. A baby and a toddler were in the back seat.

Coming up at 5 p.m. on Channel 11, reporter Cara Sapida speaks exclusively with a local father and tattoo artist whose quick thinking helped save the children.

