Man who lost wife to cancer working with AHN to provide support to caregivers

WEXFORD, Pa. — This year would have marked 40 years of marriage for John and Pam Maslany.

“I’m a Byzantine Catholic and she was a Methodist and we both ended up at a Baptist singles group in Parkersburg, WV,” John told Channel 11.

But their lives changed fast in the year 2024.

“By the time she was diagnosed, it metastasized to several areas to her lungs, liver, lymph nodes, bones. Trips back and forth from Jefferson until they discharged us to hospice right around Halloween and she died on November 8th, 2024,” John said.

In those final months, it took a toll for this couple.

“When I was really struggling and I didn’t want to dump it on the person I would normally, my best friend, I would call. I had that,” John said.

John credits his village as his survival tool. Friends who had gone through similar cancer journeys with their wives, but what he came to realize is that there really isn’t any support for the caregivers like there is for patients.

“I felt like I would have done better emotionally if I felt like I could have talked with someone who had a similar diagnosis or treatment path,” said Terri Ronald.

Ronald is a three-time cancer survivor who started the AHN Community Cancer Patient Ambassador program and serves as the program manager, focusing on that support. She is now connected with John to create a new branch of the program for caregivers like him.

“When a care partner needs to be very strong for the patient, they tend to hide those emotions and when you don’t let those emotions out it can be devastating to your own mental health and health in general,” Ronald told Channel 11.

Studies show that caregivers are at a higher risk for depression, anxiety and burnout, typically not having a place to turn. While John is getting the program up and running, he’s hoping for success.

“They are in the same boat I was, they don’t want to burden their cancer patient who is doing the heavy lifting. Pam was doing the hard work, but it would be helpful to just have that voice, someone to vent to, someone to ask ‘Is this normal?’” John said.

He hopes his grief and love will inspire this change, as he knows his wife is still right by his side.

If you feel you would be a good addition to this new support group, you are encouraged to reach out to the Allegheny Health Network Cancer Ambassadors Program at Cancerambassadors@ahn.org.

