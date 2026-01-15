Man who previously pleaded guilty to arson now accused of firing shotgun near school bus in Millvale

MILLVALE, Pa. — A Millvale man is in jail after an alleged shotgun incident that forced school and public transit buses to reroute, police say.

According to a criminal complaint, 911 dispatchers received seven calls Thursday afternoon reporting a man with a shotgun shot at a woman in the 500 block of North Avenue.

Police say 32-year-old James Edward Casson pointed the weapon at a woman and fired a single round into the air around 3:20 p.m.

A school bus was nearby at the time.

Investigators say the woman went to the home to retrieve money she claimed she was owed by Casson’s father.

The woman told police she gave Casson’s father $180 while he was in jail.

Police say Casson became agitated when the woman asked if his father was home, went inside to get a shotgun, returned outside and threatened to kill her.

Michelle Miller lives nearby and said she does not believe Casson intended to hurt anyone.

“It was an incident and it just got out of control,” Miller said. “I don’t think he would’ve hurt anything. I think he was just trying to do a scare tactic.”

Police say the response forced the Shaler School District and Pittsburgh Regional Transit to temporarily reroute buses.

Miller also tells Channel 11 this was not the first time Casson allegedly fired a weapon in the neighborhood.

“He only shoots it in the air. We’ve had a conversation. I mean he doesn’t like aim it at anybody or anything,” she said.

Court records show Casson previously pleaded guilty to felony arson in 2014 after setting a Shadyside home on fire. Three Pittsburgh firefighters were injured.

Police seized five firearms from the Millvale home.

Miller says she is relieved he is no longer there.

“I’m just glad they are gone and we don’t have to worry about anything else now that the guns are gone and he shouldn’t get them back,” Miller said.

Millvale police charged Casson with illegal possession of firearms and terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

A judge denied Casson bail, citing concerns that he is a threat to the victim.

He is expected to appear in court later on January 22.

