Man with nearly $40K in outstanding child support arrested in Pittsburgh, sheriff’s office says

PITTSBURGH — A man with nearly $40,000 in outstanding child support was taken into custody on Monday, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Authorities said that Michael Aniszewski, 59, has been on the run since November 2024, when a bench warrant was issued after he failed to appear for a status conference for his failure to pay child support.

The sheriff’s office said detectives from their office found out that Aniszewski was staying on Pittsburgh’s North Side on Monday and were able to track him down and take him into custody without incident.

After his arrest, Aniszewski was taken to family court to appear before a judge.

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