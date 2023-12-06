Man, woman accused of selling parking spaces in lot they didn’t own on North Shore

PITTSBURGH — Two people are facing charges after Pittsburgh police say they were selling parking spaces to a lot that didn’t belong to them.

It happened before Sunday’s Steelers game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The lot in question is on Allegheny Avenue on the North Side. Police tell Channel 11 they received a call about 20 minutes before kickoff and found a man wearing a yellow vest and a woman waving a red flag in front of a “parking” sign.

Channel 11 spoke to one woman who has lived nearby for 30 years and has seen this before.

“Looks official,” Diana Jackson said. “Somebody will be here taking cars, parking them, taking money for the space. When they’re done with the game, they come back and get their car. They paid for parking, but it’s not legal.”

According to police, the lot’s owner didn’t give permission for it to be used. The lot is attached to a building. We knocked on the door there but no one answered.

Both the man and woman were detained for questioning but police say the man fled.

Both have been identified and charges are pending.

