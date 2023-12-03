Man, woman found dead with gunshot wounds in house in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man and a woman were found dead inside a house in McKeesport, Allegheny County Police say.

Officers were asked to do a welfare check at a house on the 400 block of 27th Street in McKeesport at around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived they found a man and a woman inside who were both dead. Both of them had been shot.

Police do not know what the circumstances leading up to the shooting were but say they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

