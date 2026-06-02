Mancini’s Bread to celebrate its 100th anniversary at Heinz History Center

PITTSBURGH — Mancini’s Bread will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a public event at the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh on Friday and Saturday.

The two-day celebration coincides with the History Center’s observance of National Ketchup Day and the 150th anniversary of Heinz Ketchup.

The event at the Senator John Heinz History Center, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, brings together two iconic Pittsburgh food traditions to highlight the city’s rich culinary heritage.

Mancini’s owner Nick Mancini Hartner and representatives from the bakery will join History Center staff for the celebration.

Mary Mancini Hartner, president of Mancini’s Bread and SBA’s Small Businessperson of the Year for Western Pennsylvania, highlighted the dedication behind the company’s long history.

“Achieving the 100-year mark has only been made possible through the dedication and hard work of the family members and employees who came before us,” Hartner said. “It is our honor to continue growing this successful business that means so much to our community and the people we serve.” The Mancini family has baked fresh Italian bread from its McKees Rocks bakery since 1926.

As part of the anniversary festivities, Hartner created an eight-foot-tall Heinz bottle bread art installation. This installation will be unveiled at 10 a.m. on Friday, and will be on display in the History Center’s Great Hall. Mancini’s will also give away 157 loaves of its original Italian Twist bread to the first 100 families who purchase tickets to the History Center on June 5 or June 6.

Historic bakery artifacts will also be on display at the History Center. Today, Mancini’s Bakery produces more than 10,000 loaves of bread daily, delivering to hundreds of retailers throughout the region. The company also serves customers at its original bakery and Strip District shop.

Mancini’s will continue its 100th anniversary celebrations throughout the summer. Velum Fermentation in Pittsburgh’s South Side will release a new Mancini’s Bread Beer on June 6. Mancini’s will also present Italian Heritage Night at the Washington Wild Things on June 12.

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