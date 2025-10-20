Mancini’s honors Michael Keaton with stunning bread art before Pittsburgh Walk of Fame induction

PITTSBURGH — Mancini’s once again turned to its creative bakers to create edible art unlike anything else, this time to honor a Pittsburgh native and beloved actor.

The bakery revealed two loafs of Batman-inspired bread art on Sunday, ahead of Michael Keaton’s visit to his hometown to accept the honor of being one of the first 10 people inducted into the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame.

Other honorees for this new Strip District attraction include jazz master George Benson, journalist Nellie Bly, industrialist Andrew Carnegie, environmentalist Rachel Carson, baseball legend Roberto Clemente, children’s television host Fred Rogers, medical researcher Dr. Jonas Salk, artist Andy Warhol and playwright August Wilson.

The honorees will have their names featured on large bronze stars embedded in the sidewalk at the Strip District Terminal, accompanied by narrative plaques describing their achievements and ties to Pittsburgh.

