Underground electrical fire causes manhole covers to blow off in Downtown Pittsburgh

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Grant Street Smoke A portion of Grant Street in Downtown Pittsburgh is closed after several manhole covers were blown off.
PITTSBURGH — An underground fire caused several manhole covers to blow off in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Emergency crews and Duquesne Light are on the scene in front of the U.S. Steel Building.

Public Safety officials said an electrical issue led to a fire underground, creating pressure that caused the manhole covers to blow.

No injuries were reported.

A portion of Grant Steet is shut down between Sixth and Seventh Streets.

People working in the area reported feeling several buildings shake while they were inside.

This is a breaking story. We have a crew at the scene working to learn more.

