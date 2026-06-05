Manoj Jegasothy elevated to national deputy managing partner at Gordon Rees

Starting the Pittsburgh office of a San Francisco law firm with a team of seven attorneys 14 years ago and growing it to No. 7 among the city’s largest is no small feat, but now Manoj Jegasothy is taking on a new and even bigger post.

Jegasothy assumes a firmwide role at GRSM on June 8. As national deputy managing partner, he will work with all of the firm’s office managing partners, and travel more, though he will continue to be based in Pittsburgh.

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani operates more than 85 offices across the country, including at least one in every state, and employs over 2,000 lawyers.

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