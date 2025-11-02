Man’s body found at scene of 2-alarm fire at Sheraden auto garage, officials say

PITTSBURGH — A man‘s body has been found at the scene of a two-alarm fire in Pittsburgh‘s Sheraden neighborhood.

Public safety officials say the body was found Sunday at an auto garage in the 700 block of Hillsboro Street. That’s where a fire broke out overnight Saturday.

The building partially collapsed, causing the roof and third floor to fall onto the second floor.

One man was unaccounted for after the fire. Recovery efforts began around 1 p.m. Sunday. The body was found just over an hour later.

The man whose body was found has not yet been identified. It’s unclear if the body is that of the man who was unaccounted for.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Officials say demolition work at the building has been paused and will resume Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

