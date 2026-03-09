Man’s body pulled from river in West Elizabeth; believed to have been working on commercial boat

WEST ELIZABETH, Pa. — A man’s body was pulled from the Monongahela River in West Elizabeth on Sunday afternoon.

The medical examiner confirmed that Donald L. Wilson, 56, was pronounced dead on the scene near the 700 block of First Street.

Allegheny County police said that the man was believed to be working on a commercial boat in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

