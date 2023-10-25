Local

Man’s body recovered from Allegheny River, violent crime detectives investigating death

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River Tuesday afternoon.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say the body of a man in his 20s was found around 12:30 p.m. near Washington’s Landing. Medics pronounced him deceased on scene.

The Office of the Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the man as Adam Gettens, 25, of Pittsburgh.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating his death.

The Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

