Man’s vehicle catches fire, causes another vehicle to roll over during chase, police say

A man’s vehicle caught fire and caused another vehicle to roll over during a chase in Allegheny County, police say.

Court records filed Tuesday and obtained by Channel 11 detail a roughly six-minute chase that began in Homestead and ended in Braddock Hills.

An officer was patrolling on East Eighth Avenue at 3:26 p.m. on Sept. 21 when they saw a Lincoln MKX with fake inspection and emission stickers. Police say the stickers had a duller reflection and darker color than real ones.

Police also say the red covering on one of the Lincoln’s brake lights was missing, and the license plate was under suspension.

The Lincoln allegedly continued to drive when police tried to do a traffic stop. It briefly pulled over before fleeing, and officers pursued it with lights and sirens on.

The Lincoln ran a red light and hit a Kia Forte, which rolled onto its side, police say. It crossed the Rankin Bridge and drove the wrong way down the on-ramp.

After several other traffic violations, the Lincoln continued on Sixth Street in Braddock Hills, where its undercarriage caught fire. The Lincoln drove into a field near Brinton Manor Apartments and the driver fled on foot, police say.

An officer deployed his Taser but missed the man as he ran inside an apartment.

Multiple agencies arrived on scene, and officers began knocking on the door and trying to get inside.

A woman who was inside let officers inside, where they found the driver lying on the floor, records say. He was taken into custody, and his Lincoln was towed from the field.

Online court records show Michael Dahsahn Williams, 26, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police officers and numerous misdemeanor and summary offenses.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group