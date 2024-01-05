Many neighbors in favor of adding GetGo location to Pittsburgh’s North Side

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 spoke to neighbors about the possibility of a GetGo location being added to Pittsburgh’s North Side.

The lot is located just off the West End Bridge, in the city’s Chateau neighborhood at Western Avenue and Fulton Street.

Renderings show a full store, bike racks, multiple gas pumps and parking spaces along with several electric vehicle charging stalls.

Folks we spoke with think it’s a prime location.

“I think it might be nice,” Johni Beeler said.

“I think it would be a good idea, especially because there’s no other, I mean it’s a hike you know, there’s nothing around here, so I do think it would be a good idea to do it,” Lamar Wilson said.

However, according to Wilson, traffic can be a little crazy at surrounding intersections. He hopes the developers keep that in mind.

“Certainly, they’re gonna have to strategically put some type of marking up there because it is hard for me to just walk across the street so definitely cars and stuff like that are gonna have to access and entry together,” Wilson said.

It’s not a done deal just yet. The city’s zoning board is holding a virtual public hearing next Thursday, Jan. 11.

