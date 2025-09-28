Marc-Andre Fleury gets a farewell in Pittsburgh, plays a final period with the Penguins

PITTSBURGH — PPG Paints Arena was filled for an emotional farewell to beloved goaltender and Stanley Cup champion Marc-Andre Fleury.

29 was the number one star of the game and of the entire city of Pittsburgh Saturday night.

He played the third period, making 8 saves and allowing no goals.

He looked as sharp as he did back when he was a Penguin on those Stanley Cup teams.

His long-time teammates - Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang were on the ice for the final shift before a shootout both teams agreed to.

The crowd chanted several times, saying, “One more year,” and “Thank you, Fleury” at the end.

Fleury led the team off the ice after the game.

