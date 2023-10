PITTSBURGH — A date has been set for Light Up Night in Downtown Pittsburgh.

This year’s festivities will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18.

>>> Click here for a look at last year’s event.

According to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, more details are coming soon.

Check back with Channel 11 for updates about the calendar of events.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group