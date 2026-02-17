Mars Area Public Library remains closed as water damage remediation efforts continue

MARS, Pa. — January’s massive winter storm took a toll on the Mars Area Public Library, leaving a foot of ice in the building’s gutters. When those ice dams began to melt, water dripped from the ceiling, down the walls and into the floors, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

“That water had nowhere to go,” said Janae Callihan, director of the Mars Area Public Library. “You could literally hear the carpet squelch on those first few days.”

While none of the books, magazines and video games were harmed, the library will have to replace drywall, insulation and furniture, leaving administrators no choice but to remain closed during repairs. Curbside service is still being offered from the building’s entryway.

“They can still go online, give us a call or leave a message to put books and items on hold,” Callihan said. “They can come in, grab their books, and go.”

The estimated cost of the damage is between $20,000 and $30,000, according to Callihan. Air scrubbers are being used to prevent mold growth and protect the collection from future damage.

While it’s unclear exactly when the library will reopen to the public, Callihan told Channel 11 they are hoping to host an elementary school field trip that was scheduled for next week. She’s thankful for the ongoing support of patrons, who have made donations online.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group