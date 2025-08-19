Marshall Township VFD holds 2nd annual boot drive for charity

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Members of a volunteer fire department in Western Pennsylvania spent Monday collecting donations for charity.

The second annual boot drive raises money for the Easterseals, which provides education for children with special needs.

It’s a cause that’s personal to the Marshall Township Volunteer Fire Department.

“My son, who is now 7 and a half, about to be 8, started this school when he was 3 years old, has non-verbal autism,” said Lt. Jim Kenny of the Marshall Township Fire Department. “They say 90% of non-verbal never say more than one word and my son, he’s talking and he’s singing. He’s come so far.”

The fire department will be collecting donations again next Monday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group