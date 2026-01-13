Masontown Police looking to ID suspects after shots fired into multiple occupied apartment units

MASONTOWN, Pa. — The Masontown Police Department in Fayette County is asking for help identifying two people after shots were fired into multiple apartment units late Monday night.

Fayette County dispatchers received a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. for multiple shots fired in the Fort Mason Housing Project, with several rounds coming through the front door of the caller’s unit.

When officers arrived on scene, they found bullet holes in multiple units. Police said bullets were found in the exteriors of the building, passing through kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms. In total, 18 rounds were recovered, which were fired from two different guns.

No one inside the units was injured, but several of the bullets passed into rooms with children inside. Six adults and five children were home at the time.

Police said surveillance video from the incident created a timeline, showing two shooters, believed to be both males, "methodically stalking up to, coordinating and engaging in firing on these units." The two suspects were wearing dark clothing and partial face coverings.

Masontown Police are asking the public for help with any information that could help identify the two people. They were last seen leaving the area on foot towards East Church Avenue, and police said they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Masontown Police Department at 724-583-7779.

