Massive American flag raised over Fort Pitt Museum in celebration of the Fourth of July

PITTSBURGH — A massive American flag went up over the Fort Pitt Museum in Point State Park in celebration of the Fourth of July.

A British flag was lowered down the flag pole located outside the Fort Pitt Block House, the oldest building in the region, and replaced with a 36-foot American flag at 11 a.m.

“There’s some pageantry here at the Point today,” said Director of the Heinz History Center Andrew Masich. “It’s huge. It filled the whole yard here and we needed 50 people to hold onto it so it wouldn’t blow away.”

Organizers said they wanted the event to remind everyone what the purpose behind the formation of the United States was all about.

“It’s about the creation of a nation that was formed on ideals. The ideals that all men are created equal, that no government can exist without the consent of the people,” said Masich.

Masich hopes the event will also inspire people to come down to the Fort Pitt Museum to check out its new exhibit: “Homelands: Native Nations of Allegheny.” The exhibit tells the story of the Native American tribes who once called Western Pennsylvania home.

