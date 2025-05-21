Massive water main break floods intersection in Pittsburgh’s Banksville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A massive water main break has flooded an intersection in Pittsburgh’s Banksville neighborhood.

Click here for photos from the scene.

The break is near the intersection of Banksville Road and Potomac Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Banksville neighborhood.

Pennsylvania American Water said it is in the process of shutting off the 20-inch line where the break is. Right now, it’s unknown how many people are impacted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group