Matthews International fires back after Tesla files lawsuit in California

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh-based manufacturer Matthews International Corp. fired back Monday at Tesla, claiming the automaker is trying to bully it into not being able to share Matthews’ battery-production innovations.

Tesla late Friday filed a seven-count civil lawsuit against Matthews (Nasdaq: MATW) in U.S. District Court in Northern California, alleging Matthews had stolen trade secrets about how it makes batteries and then had given them to competitors. Tesla’s lawsuit alleges the damages will end up being more than $1 billion under the Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016.

“The claims stated in this threadbare complaint are utterly without merit and we intend to vigorously defend the matter,” Matthews said in a statement Monday afternoon. “Notably, the complaint vaguely references trade secrets, but fails to identify even one trade secret that Tesla purportedly disclosed to Matthews.”

