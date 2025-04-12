Wife of former UPMC doctor charged with attempted murder appears in court in Hawaii

The wife of a former UPMC doctor who is accused of trying to kill her on a Hawaii hiking trail filed for a restraining order in court today.

Arielle Konig said her husband, Gerhardt Konig, tried to kill her while they were hiking in March.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Former UPMC doctor, Pitt professor charged with trying to kill his wife along Hawaii hiking trail

According to NBC News affiliate KHNL, Arielle Konig wore a head scarf had a bandage just above her right eye while she appeared in court. She said her husband tried to push her off a cliff near the Pali Lookout and beat her on the head with a rock while trying to stab her with a syringe.

The hearing was continued at the request of the defense but a temporary restraining order will remain in place.

Gerhardt Konig’s attempted murder trial is scheduled for June.

He pleaded not guilty.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group