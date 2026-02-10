Maxim Naumov honors late parents during emotional Olympic debut

After tragedy nearly made him step away from the sport, Maxim Naumov made his Olympic debut in men’s figure skating.

Naumov skated to Chopin’s Nocturne No. 20 in the qualification round.

While scores were read, Naumov held up a childhood photo of himself and his parents, who died in a plane crash outside of Washington, D.C., last year.

Maxim Naumov is an Olympian, and ALWAYS will be! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KC3zFj5hjf — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 10, 2026

According to NBC, Naumov scored 85.65, a new season’s best.

