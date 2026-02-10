Local

Maxim Naumov honors late parents during emotional Olympic debut

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Milan Cortina Olympics Figure Skating Maxim Naumov of the United States waits for his scores while holding a photo of his parents after competing during the men's figure skating short program at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) (Francisco Seco/AP)
After tragedy nearly made him step away from the sport, Maxim Naumov made his Olympic debut in men’s figure skating.

Ones to Watch: Max Naumov

Naumov skated to Chopin’s Nocturne No. 20 in the qualification round.

While scores were read, Naumov held up a childhood photo of himself and his parents, who died in a plane crash outside of Washington, D.C., last year.

According to NBC, Naumov scored 85.65, a new season’s best.

