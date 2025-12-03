‘Maybe it’s time’: Ben Roethlisberger addresses Mike Tomlin’s future with Steelers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Most of the remaining crowd at Acrisure Stadium thought so on Sunday night. Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger might agree with them that the franchise and head coach Mike Tomlin should part ways.

“It’s being talked about around here a lot. Maybe it’s time,” Roethlisberger said Tuesday on his podcast. “Maybe it’s ‘clean house’ time. Maybe it is. … And I like Coach Tomlin. I have a lot of respect for Coach Tomlin, but maybe it’s best for him, too. Maybe a fresh start for him is what’s best, whether that’s in the pros (or not).”

Roethlisberger floated the idea of Tomlin relocating to Happy Valley to take control of Penn State, which remains without a leader after the firing of James Franklin in October. Tomlin has a 189-113-2 record while in charge of the Steelers.

