Mark Cuban donates $100K to initiative combating hunger in Pittsburgh region

Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban and The Cuban Foundation announced a $100,000 donation to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank on Tuesday.

The gift supports the #BurghProud Challenge, a movement throughout June encouraging Pittsburghers to address hunger across southwestern Pennsylvania.

Thanks to a $1 million matching commitment from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, Cuban’s gift will generate a total impact of $200,000 for the campaign.

The #BurghProud Challenge launched on June 1 and has already engaged more than 3,400 participants, generating over $380,000 in collective impact through community fundraising and matching funds.

“Cuban has never forgotten where he came from and this extraordinary gift demonstrates his continued commitment to the Pittsburgh community,” Lisa Scales said, the president and CEO of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. “The BurghProud Challenge represents Pittsburgh at its very best. Neighbors helping neighbors and Mark’s support will help provide critical resources for families throughout our region.”

The #BurghProud Challenge encourages participants to move 30 miles in 30 days while raising funds to help provide meals for local families in need.

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank leads the initiative in collaboration with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Pirates, Steelers, GoFundMe and the Richard King Mellon Foundation.

Participants whose campaigns reach $2,500 in total impact, including matching funds provided through the Richard King Mellon Foundation’s commitment, are eligible to select one of three VIP experiences with the city’s sports teams. Participants whose campaigns reach $5,000 in total impact are eligible for all three experiences.

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