Maybe not thrilling, but Penguins get the job done

The Pittsburgh Penguins scored four goals Wednesday, and for them lately that was a lot. Add in strong play from goaltender Tristan Jarry in his return from an injury, and the Penguins did enough to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 in the team’s annual Thanksgiving Eve game at PPG Paints Arena.

Matt Dumba, Bryan Rust, Kevin Hayes and Connor Dewar scored, Ryan Shea had two assists, and Jarry made 27 saves for the Penguins, who had lost two in a row (0-1-1) and were 2-5-2 in their previous nine.

“He was outstanding,” Penguins coach Dan Muse said of Jarry.

The Penguins (11-6-5) had scored two or fewer goals in five of their previous six games.

Buffalo (9-10-4), conversely, had won two straight and four of five, and had 13 goals over the previous two games.

Tristan Broz made his NHL debut for the Penguins after being recalled from the American Hockey League. He centered the third line, between veteran Tommy Novak and fellow rookie Ville Koivunen, and finished with two shots.

