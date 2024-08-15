Mayor Gainey addresses sudden departure of communications director

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey addressed the departure of his communications director, Maria Montano, on Thursday.

While he says it was her own decision to resign, it comes after she signed a political petition that is already facing legal battles.

Montano was the face of the City of Pittsburgh since Gainey took office. On Wednesday, she submitted her resignation after petition papers were released with her signature. That petition was to add a ballot referendum in November and if approved by voters would cut ties with all businesses associated with Israel.

The mayor stated Thursday that Montano resigned on her own will and said:

“It is important to reiterate my administration’s commitment to supporting the full civil and political rights of our employees, who are free to advocate as they see fit, whether or not their views agree with my own. I will always uphold their freedom to participate in our democracy and to express their moral and political beliefs.”

Councilmember Barb Warwick also spoke out, saying her staff members are free to participate in political actions on their off hours.

