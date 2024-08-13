Local

PennDOT responds to recent posts claiming Pennsylvania is removing state inspection requirements

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PennDOT responds to recent posts claiming Pennsylvania is removing state inspection requirements (Pexels)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Recent social media posts are claiming Pennsylvania is removing state inspection requirements. Tuesday, PennDOT set the record straight.

PennDOT clarified that no legislation has removed the requirement of annual state safety inspections and emissions testing.

Texas recently passed a law eliminating state inspection requirements, but PennDOT clarified that change does not apply to Pennsylvania.

Click here to learn more about the state inspection process.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • $213.8M jackpot-winning Powerball ticket sold at Allegheny County pizza place
  • Man accused of assaulting his son, 3, at Butler Farm Show
  • Man killed in Stowe Township shooting
  • VIDEO: Memorial Mass held to honor, remember neighbors killed in Plum house explosion
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read