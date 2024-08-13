PennDOT responds to recent posts claiming Pennsylvania is removing state inspection requirements

PITTSBURGH — Recent social media posts are claiming Pennsylvania is removing state inspection requirements. Tuesday, PennDOT set the record straight.

PennDOT clarified that no legislation has removed the requirement of annual state safety inspections and emissions testing.

Texas recently passed a law eliminating state inspection requirements, but PennDOT clarified that change does not apply to Pennsylvania.

