Maria Montano out as communications director for Mayor Gainey, sources say

PITTSBURGH — Maria Montano is no longer the communications director for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, sources confirmed to Chief Investigator Rick Earle.

Montano was named Gainey’s communications director in February 2022, shortly after the mayor was sworn in.

She made history as the first openly transgender woman to serve as a mayoral spokesperson in the city.

A spokesperson told Channel 11 that Montano resigned.

We're working to learn more about the reason behind the seemingly abrupt decision.

