Mayor Gainey awards keys to city to upstanding Pittsburgh citizens

PITTSBURGH — Mayor Ed Gainey handed over the keys to the city to Pittsburghers who made a major impact in the community.

The mayor recognized Pittsburghers for leadership, service and long-life contributions during a ceremony on Monday.

“It’s my belief that when you know greatness, that you honor greatness and this is not even 1% of the greatness that exists in this city,” Gainey said.

The community members recognized this year were: Sam Clancy, Roger Humphries, Judge Kim Clark, Dr. Jim Withers, Professor David Harris and Retired Judge Cynthia A. Baldwin.

