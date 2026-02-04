Mayors of Kingstown again looking for extras while filming in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Once again, background actors are wanted as “Mayor of Kingstown” films in the Pittsburgh region.

Extras Casting is seeking paid non-speaking background actors, stand-ins and photo doubles for Season 5 of the hit show.

The agency is looking for kids, teens and adults of all ethnicities to portray a variety of fictional characters, like town locals, law enforcement, inmates and more.

The show is filming from March through June, and there are opportunities for multiple days of work throughout. Background actors will need full-day availability because shoots can run 10-14 hours.

The pay rate is $250 for 12 hours of work, plus overtime if the day exceeds 12 hours.

No prior experience is necessary.

Click here to apply or learn more.

