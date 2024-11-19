McCandless road floods from water main break

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A road in McCandless flooded due to a water main break Tuesday.

West View Water Authority said the break happened on a 12 inch water main.

Our crew saw a flooded road in the area of Louise Street and Sandle Avenue.

West View Water Authority said around 12 houses are out of service due to the break. Service is expected to be restored by early Tuesday evening.

