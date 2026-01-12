McCandless shopping center, several other businesses without water after main break

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A water main break in McCandless has led to a shopping center and several other businesses being without water.

The break is on Route 19 near 9710 Perry Highway.

West View Water Authority said that a shutdown is in progress from Ingomar Road to Pine Creek Road.

The Pine Creek shopping center will be out of water, along with the Pediatric Alliance, The Dog Stop, Anytime Fitness, the Pennzoil Station and First Commonwealth Bank.

It’s unknown how long repairs will take.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

