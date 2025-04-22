McDonald Police looking for man suspected of smashing window of police cruiser

MCDONALD, Pa. — The McDonald Police Department is asking for information after the window of one of their police cruisers was smashed out.

On Sunday, around 9:25 p.m., police said a man pounded on an office window of the McDonald Borough Police Department. The officer on duty then went outside and found the driver’s side window of a police cruiser shattered.

Police said they have video that shows the suspect walking around the borough building while talking on the phone. He had a metal baseball bat, wearing a black balaclava-type mask and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chief Timothy Motte at tmotte@mcdonaldboro.com.

