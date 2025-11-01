McDonald Police warn of online dating extortion scam

MCDONALD,Pa. — A local police department is alerting the public to a scam that is targeting people dating online.

The McDonald Police Department reported receiving multiple complaints from people who are victims of an extortion scam over the past few weeks.

Officers said the suspect will try to strike up a relationship with victims on social media and dating apps and build a relationship.

Police said the scammer will obtain compromising pictures of the scam and then threaten to post them on social media unless money is transferred to them.

Residents are reminded to always be cautious online.

