Man accused of threatening Pennsylvania lawmakers online has preliminary hearing waived

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Court documents say two Pittsburgh-area lawmakers were named on an alleged online hit list.

State Sen.. Lindsey Williams and state Rep. Emily Kinkead were named on that list, police say.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 2 Pittsburgh-area lawmakers among 20 lawmakers threatened through social media

Adam Berryhill is accused of making that list. He was set to face a judge on Thursday morning, but his preliminary hearing was waived. He’s now scheduled to be arraigned next month.

New video shows Berryhill in a red jumpsuit and handcuffs walking into the Lebanon County courthouse.

State police say 20 democratic lawmakers were directly named in posts by Berryhill on his “X” account.

Investigators say Berryhill made statements about shootings and also mentioned a Memorial Day operation.

In a statement, State Senator Lindsey Williams said: “I’m scared that there has been another threat to my life, for myself, for my staff, my family, and any innocent bystanders. But I’m also furious as to how this incident was communicated to me. These threats were made over a month ago, and yesterday was the first time I was made aware of them.”

Spotlight PA reports that state police are taking blame for not notifying lawmakers about the threats and promising to adopt a better notification process.

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