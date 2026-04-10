McElhattan Foundation appoints new executive director

The McElhattan Foundation has appointed Jocelyn Horner Kelly as its new executive director

In her new role, Horner Kelly will lead the foundation’s strategic direction, oversee operations and grantmaking and advance partnerships that accelerate progress across its priority program areas. She joined the foundation in March 2025 as a program director and most recently served as a senior director. Previously, Horner Kelly was a senior program officer at the McCune Foundation and she has been an instructor at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Social Work since August 2021.

“Jocelyn is a decisive, values-driven leader with the experience and strategic discipline required to guide the foundation forward,” Kent McElhattan, chairman of McElhattan Foundation, said in a prepared statement. “Her leadership will deepen our research-driven approach to grantmaking and ensure our resources are deployed where they can make the greatest difference.”

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