McKees Rocks Bridge to fully close for part of Thursday

The McKees Rocks Bridge will fully close for a part of Thursday for crews to install overhead signs.

The bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Traffic will be detoured on the West End Bridge.

Posted Detour from PennDOT:

Route 51 to Route 65

From the intersection of Route 51 (Island Avenue) and the McKees Rocks Bridge, continue southbound on Route 51

Turn left on Chartiers Ave/Linden Street

Turn left on Stanhope Street

Turn right onto Route 51 (West Carson Street)

Continue left, following signs for southbound Route 19/Route 51/westbound I-376

Bear right onto Steuben Street

Follow signs for southbound Route 19/Route 51/westbound I-376

Bear left onto South Main Street

Continue in the middle lane and follow signs for northbound West End Bridge/North Shore/I-279/Route 19

Bear left to the West End Circle, then quickly bear right onto the West End Bridge

Cross the West End Bridge

Turn left onto northbound Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard)/Chateau Street

Bear left to stay on northbound Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard)

End Detour

Route 65 to Route 51

From the intersection of Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) and the McKees Rocks Bridge, continue southbound on Route 65

Take the ramp to Route 19/Route 51/West End Bridge

Cross the West End Bridge

Turn right onto northbound Route 51 (West Carson Street)

Turn left on Stanhope Street

Turn right on Linden Street

Turn right on Route 51 (Island Avenue)

End Detour

Drivers accessing the bridge from the Helen Street ramps should utilize Robb Street, River Road and Route 51, then follow the above detours.

The work is part of a $38.6 million McKees Rocks Bridge preservation project, which is expected to be completed next fall.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group