McKees Rocks man pleads guilty to setting up meeting with FBI agent posing as minor

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A McKees Rocks man accused of trying to coerce a minor into sexual activity pleaded guilty in federal court.

The United States Attorney’s Office said police first encountered Ryan Peters, 35, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about his online activity.

Investigators said they found a cell phone in a cat litter box in the hallway and a laptop when they searched his house. Child pornography was found on those devices.

Just a few weeks after that, police said Peters tried to set up a meeting to engage in sexual activity with what he believed was a 12-year-old girl from Pittsburgh but was actually an undercover FBI agent. He allegedly asked for sexual images and tried to set up multiple meetings.

Officers took Peters into custody after he arrived at the predetermined meeting place.

He pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday.

Peters will be sentenced on Nov. 12. He faces a total maximum sentence of no less than 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group