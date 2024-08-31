McKees Rocks Police looking for missing teen girl with medical condition

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — The McKees Rocks Police Department is looking for a missing teen girl.

Police say Ni-Kai Walker, 14, was last seen at 10:45 p.m. on Church Avenue on Friday.

She was wearing red shorts and a red shirt.

Walker has a health condition and police say she requires medicine for it.

Anyone with information on Walker’s location is asked to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group