McKees Rocks Police looking for missing teen girl with medical condition

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — The McKees Rocks Police Department is looking for a missing teen girl.

Police say Ni-Kai Walker, 14, was last seen at 10:45 p.m. on Church Avenue on Friday.

She was wearing red shorts and a red shirt.

Walker has a health condition and police say she requires medicine for it.

Anyone with information on Walker’s location is asked to call 911.

